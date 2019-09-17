International Development News
Russia detains over 80 N.Korean sailors in Sea of Japan -agencies

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 17-09-2019 21:17 IST
Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday it had detained over 80 North Korean citizens in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, during an incident in which two vessels were also captured, Russian news agencies reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FSB was cited as saying that Russian border guards had detained two North Korean racketeering vessels after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
