Spanish air force training plane crashes into sea, killing two

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 18-09-2019 17:04 IST
A light Spanish military aircraft crashed into the sea off the southeastern coast on Wednesday, killing the pilot and a trainee, the air force said.

The Pillan turboprop training plane came down near La Manga only weeks after an air force jet crashed in the same area on Aug. 26, killing the pilot, who was a flying instructor.

An air force spokeman said the incident took place during the take-off manoeuvre.

