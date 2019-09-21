Man gets life term for murdering relative

International Development News
21-09-2019
A 28-year-old man from Palghar district in Maharashtra has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court for murdering his 50-year-old relative over a property dispute in 2016. District judge S S Gulhane on Friday convicted the accused, Ravindra Dagla, under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed fine of Rs 3500.

Assistant public prosecutor Deepak Tare told the court that Dagla hacked Janu Mangla Ugla to death on March 18, 2016 when the latter was asleep in Dongarpada village. The judge observed that the prosecution had proven the murder charge against Dagla.

