U.S. Senate intelligence committee leaders expected to get whistleblower briefing -aide

Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson are expected to brief the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee this week on the Ukraine-related whistleblower situation, a Senate aide said.

The time of the expected briefing for the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, and its vice chairman, Democratic Senator Mark Warner, was not available.

