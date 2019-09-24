International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Senate intelligence committee leaders expected to get whistleblower briefing -aide

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 01:32 IST
U.S. Senate intelligence committee leaders expected to get whistleblower briefing -aide

Image Credit:

Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson are expected to brief the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee this week on the Ukraine-related whistleblower situation, a Senate aide said.

The time of the expected briefing for the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, and its vice chairman, Democratic Senator Mark Warner, was not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019