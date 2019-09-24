International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Qatar's emir criticises those backing Libyan warlords attacking Tripoli

Reuters Doha
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:37 IST
Qatar's emir criticises those backing Libyan warlords attacking Tripoli

Image Credit: Flickr

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday took a swipe at countries backing Libyan warlords and militias fighting the internationally-backed government, which Qatar supports.

"The latest military operations on the capital Tripoli have thwarted the holding of the comprehensive Libyan national conference," al-Thani said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"There is an internationally-recognized settlement, but certain countries say they formally participate in international efforts on one hand and then undermine these efforts on another hand by supporting warlords and terrorist militias for their narrow interests against the legitimate government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Qatar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019