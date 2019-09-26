UK government planning short parliament suspension before Oct. 14 Queen's Speech- Sky

Britain's government is planning a short suspension of parliament ahead of introducing a new legislative agenda on Oct.14, Sky News reporter Beth Rigby said on Twitter, citing an unnamed senior source. "Senior source has told me govt will want to do a short prorogation so it can press on with Queen's Speech on Oct. 14," she wrote.

A Queen's Speech is the parliamentary device used to introduce a new session of parliament and usually requires a suspension, known as a prorogation, before it takes place.

