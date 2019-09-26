Allahabad HC directs UP govt to assign senior cop for thorough probe into land grabbing case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to assign a senior police officer for a thorough probe into an alleged land grabbing case registered against former DGP Jagmohan Yadav and others. The Lucknow bench of justices Shabihul Hasnain and Rekha Dixit passed the order on a petition moved by Vijai Kumar Yadav.

The court further directed the state government to file a counter affidavit detailing the status of the investigation. The matter has been for posted for hearing after three weeks.

Advocate Pranshu Agrawal, the petitioner's counsel, contended that Jagmohan Yadav purchased an expensive land from a private builder at a very low rate and then also tried to grab the adjoining land of the petitioner, by using his power and influence. The petitioner lodged a complaint in the matter with the Gosainganj Police on August 8, 2019.

Blaming the local police for "lethargic" probe, the petitioner moved the high court seeking a free and fair investigation into the matter. He also sought round-the-clock security alleging death threats from the former DGP.

The court has asked Additional Advocate General V K Shahi to look into the matter and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)