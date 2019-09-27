NGT cracks whip on illegal e-rickshaws in Govardhan, passes slew of directions

Plying of e-rickshaws in Govardhan without registration is illegal, the National Green Tribunal said on Friday while issuing a slew of directions for their regulation in the temple town of Mathura. The green panel noted that presently there are 298 battery-operated rickshaws registered in the town of Govardhan and a maximum of 400 only can ply in the city.

"Each rickshaw should be allowed to take four persons only and the fare be fixed at Rs 100 per person. Battery rickshaws should display the permission certificate of the Nagar Panchayat. The rickshaws are to be plied only on the left side of Parikrama Marg. In the entire Parikrama Marg, there would be nine parking places and the rickshaws would be allotted an area," a bench headed by Justice R S Rathore said. The e-rickshaws shall use such space only for their parking and plying of non-registered

e-rickshaws in Parikrama Marg would be prohibited, the tribunal said, adding that the transport and police department should take appropriate action against non-registered rickshaws. Vehicles, which are owned by local residents of Parikrama Marg, would be issued passes on the basis of Aadhaar Card and they shall also be given temporary vehicle passes on special occasions like weddings or in emergency situations so that no inconvenience is caused to people attending such programmes, the NGT said.

"It should be ensured that no vehicle shall be parked in Parikrama Marg. Vehicles which are being used for the purpose of carrying construction material, shall be totally prohibited on special functions, Purnima, Ekadashi, every Saturday and Sunday. "Up to October 30, 2019, vehicles carrying commercial goods and building construction material will be permitted to ply only between 11 am to 4 pm. From November 1 to March 31, such vehicles would be permitted to ply from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am. Between March 31 and October 30, such vehicles will be allowed to be plied from 11 am to 4 pm," the tribunal said.

With respect to 'bhandaras or pandals' in Parikrama Marg, the tribunal said permission is to be granted by SDM, Govardhan with requisite conditions, including cleaning of garbage. "He shall give specific area of 30 feet frontage and 25 feet in depth. Required dustbins shall be installed at appropriate place near bhandaras for the purpose of collection of garbage. A person allotted space for bhandara shall pay Rs 5,000 as security deposit for three days, which would be refundable.

"But in case of default or violation of conditions and liability for penalty or charges then the said amount shall be deducted from security deposit. A deposit of Rs 2,000 per day shall be made for the purpose of garbage collection and to keep the area clean. Allotment of space for bhandara shall be for maximum period of three days. SDM shall open a separate account in a bank for deposit of such amount," the tribunal said. Certain places of Parikrama Marg shall be prohibited areas for 'bhandaras', the NGT said.

"Permission may be granted in the prohibited area if bhandaras are arranged by a person in their own land or premises. In such cases, all arrangements for collection of garbage shall be done by the person who owns the land or building. The responsibility in respect of cleanliness would be fully that of the owner. "Apart from the aforesaid, permission shall be granted for bhandaras in Parikrama Marg up to a maximum of 45. In case any bhandara falls under the jurisdiction of Nagar Parishad or Gram Panchayat, the amount for garbage collection shall be remitted to them. But overall responsibility of cleanliness shall be that of SDM. However, in case of bhandaras arranges at complexes such as guest house, Resort, ashrams with pucca constructions, hotels, motels then they are liable to pay deposit security and the amount of garbage collection," the tribunal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan and others seeking compliance of the NGT's August 4, 2015, directions.

