NZ police arrest man for making threats in Wellington

Reuters Wellington
Updated: 30-09-2019 08:10 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Stuff

New Zealand police said on Monday they arrested a man for making threats in the capital city of Wellington which local media reported were related to bombs. Several streets in central Wellington were closed off as police carried out searches while a BP petrol station was evacuated, Radio New Zealand reported.

"Police is clearing a number of scenes ... to ensure the safety of the public," it said in a media release. "One person has been arrested in relation to making threats." No other details were immediately available.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
