International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. targets two Russians with election-related sanctions

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-09-2019 20:21 IST
U.S. targets two Russians with election-related sanctions

Image Credit: Flickr

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two Russians it said were tied to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian "troll farm" that was indicted by then-U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller for attempting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Denis Igorevich Kuzmin and Igor Vladimirovich, as well as three firms, one ship and three aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019