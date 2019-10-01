International Development News
Iran court sentences brother of president Rouhani to five years in prison - report

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 01-10-2019 15:28 IST
Iran court sentences brother of president Rouhani to five years in prison - report

An Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani to five years in prison, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official Fars news.

In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case that the president's supporters allege was politically motivated.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Freydoun was jailed for five years but he may face further charges in another case, without giving details, Fars reported.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
