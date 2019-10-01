International Development News
UK PM Johnson's government will publish new Brexit proposals - official

Reuters London
Updated: 01-10-2019 16:49 IST
The British government will publish its proposals for an amended Brexit agreement in the coming days, a government official said.

A British minister will make a statement to outline the plans, the official said.

The Brexit plans will not include proposals for border posts between 5-10 miles (8-16 KM) back from the border, the official said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
