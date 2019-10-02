International Development News
EU hopes for "constructive" talks with UK on latest Brexit proposals

Reuters
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:00 IST
The European Union will examine "objectively" any new UK proposals on Brexit and wishes to enter into "constructive" talks with London, a spokeswoman for the bloc's executive European Commission said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva, added the Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, will hold a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 1515 GMT, after he presents his latest proposals at a conference of his ruling Conservative Party.

