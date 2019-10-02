International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU denounces North Korea missile, calls for fresh talks with U.S.

Reuters
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:54 IST
EU denounces North Korea missile, calls for fresh talks with U.S.

Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union denounced on Wednesday North Korea's decision to fire a ballistic missile off its east coast as "yet another provocative action" and called for fresh talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

"We look forward to the resumption of working-level talks between the US and the DPRK and stand ready to support all international efforts for finding a diplomatic solution leading to lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," the EU said in a statement, referring to North Korea.

Also Read: North Korea chief negotiator says welcomes Trump's suggestion for 'new method'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019