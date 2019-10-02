International Development News
UK Brexit plan like putting your head in crocodile's mouth and hoping for the best- Farage

Reuters London
Updated: 02-10-2019 21:29 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to remove the Irish backstop from a Brexit deal is "like putting your head in a crocodile's mouth and hoping for the best", the leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage said on Wednesday.

"Despite his words there is no guarantee that we will leave the customs union, and any future trade deal needs good faith from the EU side," he wrote on Twitter.

Farage's party has siphoned off support from the governing Conservative Party.

