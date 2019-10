An estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will participate in a probe of Facebook Inc , a source said on Monday, which would be a big increase in the number of states joining the investigation.

Some states have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data breaches and push up advertising prices.

