Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-10-2019 15:43 IST
German prosecutors applying for arrest warrant for suspected shooter

Germany's federal prosecutors said on Thursday that they would ask the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice to issue an arrest warrant against shooting suspect Stephan B., who was detained on Wednesday.

Stephan B., a German citizen, is suspected of being the gunman who on Wednesday opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed his attack.

COUNTRY : Germany
