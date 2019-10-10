France summons Turkish envoy to Paris - diplomatic source

The French foreign ministry has summoned Turkey's ambassador to a meeting later on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, amid a wave of international criticism of Ankara's decision to send troops into northern Syria to attack a Kurdish militia.

"He will be summoned this afternoon following the offensive on Syria," said the diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked the Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Wednesday, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before starting a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.

