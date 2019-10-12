International Development News
Reuters Paris
Updated: 12-10-2019 05:32 IST
France's Macron urges need to end Turkish assault in Syria in Trump phone call

Image Credit: Wikimedia

France and the United States have agreed to remain in close contact over Turkey's escalating campaign in northern Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said, adding that he had stressed the need to try to end the offensive in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump late on Friday.

"France and the United States, which share common concerns, will coordinate closely in the coming days," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Turkey intensified its air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria on Friday, in a campaign against Kurdish militia that has raised the prospect of a humanitarian disaster and questions about Trump's policy in the region.

COUNTRY : France
