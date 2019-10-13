NGT junks plea seeking review of order denying permission for registration of SPG's diesel vehicles

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has junked a plea seeking review of its order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles of the Special Protection Group. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the permission cannot be granted in view of the Supreme Court order that no new diesel vehicles can be registered in Delhi.

"Subsequently, the top court permitted (registration of) diesel vehicles in category of private cars and SUVs with the engine capacity of 2000 cc subject to certain conditions. The vehicles in question are not covered by the said category," it said. The green panel said though it had earlier made exception in cases where public utility was involved, such orders cannot continue to be passed forever so as to become a rule.

"It was made clear that no such application will be entertained as doing so will be against the orders of the Supreme Court and this tribunal," the bench said. The tribunal noted that it had earlier directed that no commercial diesel vehicle could be registered in Delhi in view of the high levels of air pollution.

The green panel said it cannot pass conflicting orders. The tribunal was hearing plea filed by Delhi Cantonment Board for a direction to the Delhi transport department to allow registration of diesel water trucks and a vehicle mounted with an X-ray baggage inspection system of the Special Protection Group.

