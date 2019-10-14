International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sees tariffs being imposed Dec. 15 if no China trade deal

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:21 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sees tariffs being imposed Dec. 15 if no China trade deal

Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that an additional round of tariffs on Chinese imports will likely be imposed if a trade deal with China has not been reached by then, but added that he expected the agreement to go through.

"I have every expectation - if there's not a deal, those tariffs would go in place - but I expect we'll have a deal," he said in an interview with CNBC, when asked about a round of tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Steven Mnuchin US Chinese CNBC
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019