International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Afghan suspected of killing one, wounding another in Austria knife attacks

Reuters Vienna
Updated: 15-10-2019 02:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Afghan suspected of killing one, wounding another in Austria knife attacks

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A knife-wielding Afghan man is suspected of killing one person and badly wounding another in a series of attacks in Austria on Monday, police said.

Police in Upper Austria province said the man, 33, wounded a staff member at a refugee centre in Wullowitz, near the border with the Czech Republic, before fleeing the scene by bicycle. He then stabbed to death a nearby resident and took his car, police said. The motive was still under investigation.

Broadcaster ORF cited authorities as saying the suspect had been taken into custody in the city of Linz without further incident.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Indonesia police fire tear gas to break up sex-ban law protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Austria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019