Russia: Turkey-Syria cooperation must be based on cross-border Adana accord - RIA

Russia said on Wednesday that Syrian and Turkish military forces should work out how to cooperate in northern Syria based on the Adana accord, a 1998 security pact, the RIA news agency reported. Moscow would be prepared to help with that cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in the southern Russian city of Sochi. Dialogue between Damascus and Syria's Kurds was meanwhile yielding concrete results, he added.

The Adana accord spelled out the terms under which Turkey could carry out cross-border security operations inside northern Syria. It also forced Damascus to stop harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed by Turkey and which had waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for decades.

