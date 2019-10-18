International Development News
Lebanese forces fire tear gas to disperse downtown Beirut protests -Lebanese TV

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 18-10-2019 22:44 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in central Beirut on Friday after some demonstrators had set fire to a nearby building, according to Lebanese television stations.

Two Reuters witnesses saw demonstrators choking from the tear gas and asking army soldiers for help. The witnesses saw some protesters, including some who were hooded, smashing storefronts and benches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Lebanon
