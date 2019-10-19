International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ireland warns any UK request for Brexit extension not straightforward

Reuters
Updated: 19-10-2019 22:58 IST
Ireland warns any UK request for Brexit extension not straightforward

"The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no-deal and I don't think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council," Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Saturday. Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, its foreign minister said.

"The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no-deal and I don't think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council," Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Saturday.

"Anyone prime minister can prevent that and I think the EU wants to see certainty and an end to endless negotiation and speculation so I think a request for an extension is not straightforward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019