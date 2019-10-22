U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria into Iraq have no approval to stay -Iraqi military

U.S. forces that crossed into Iraq from Syria only have the approval to do so if they are later being transported out of the country, and they do not have permission to stay in Iraq, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday.

"All U.S. forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq," the military said in a statement.

Also Read: SAD seeks deployment of paramilitary forces for Punjab bypolls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)