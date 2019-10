The United States has forced an unwanted trade war on China and Beijing must take the necessary countermeasures to protect its interests, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, a state councilor and the Chinese government's top diplomat, made the remarks during a press briefing in Bern.

