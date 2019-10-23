Defence minister says Turkey, U.S. to overcome F-35 problem

Turkey expects that disagreements with the United States overproduction of F-35 fighter jets will be overcome, its defense minister told Reuters, adding Ankara remained at the center of NATO despite criticism from allies of its incursion into Syria.

In an interview on Wednesday, Hulusi Akar also said he hoped U.S. sanctions would only be temporary over Turkey's assault this month on the Kurdish YPG militia in northeastern Syria.

Also Read: U.S., Turkey agree Ankara to primarily control Syria 'safe zone'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)