International Development News
Development News Edition

SC rules in favour of govt on adjusted gross revenue, directs telcos to pay Rs 92k cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:34 IST
SC rules in favour of govt on adjusted gross revenue, directs telcos to pay Rs 92k cr

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled in favour of the government on recovering adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Communications and state-owned MTNL and BSNL. The setback to the telecos came as the apex court upheld the AGR definition formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by them.

"The definition of gross revenue is crystal clear in the agreement. How the adjusted gross revenue to be arrived at is also evident. It cannot be submitted that the revenue has not been defined in the contract. Once the gross revenue is defined, one cannot depart from it and the very meaning is to be given to the revenue for the agreement," said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The top court said that overall revenue has to be taken into account for determination of licence fees without "set off", as provided in the agreement.

"The same was defined to simplify it to rule out the litigation, disputes, and accounting myriads. The submission raised that the term revenue has to be interpreted as the consideration payable in keeping with commercial and financial parlance is what is intended to be avoided. Raising of such submission is a futile attempt that has been made to wriggle out of definition of gross revenue," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and M R Shah. Reading out the crux of 153-page verdict, Justice Mishra, said: "We have held the definition of AGR will prevail" and allowed the DoT appeal and "dismissed that of licensees (telcos)".

All other submissions of the telecom companies are rejected and they have to pay penalties and interests to DoT, the judges said. An advocate, party to the litigation, said the government in July had told the apex court that telecom firms have pending licence fee outstanding of over Rs 92,641.61 crore till date.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, DoT said that as per calculations, Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government and dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore and MTNL, Rs 2,537.48 crore. Holding that interest and penalty have rightly been levied on the telecom companies, the bench made it clear that there would no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.

"Once an amount of shortfall has not been paid, it has to carry 50 per cent of the penalty on defaulted amount, as agreed. Thus, we find no substance in the submission that interest, penalty, and interest on penalty cannot be realised. It is as per the agreement. In the facts and circumstances, we find no ground to reduce the same, considering the nature of untenable objections raised on behalf of the licensees," the bench said. It said that no litigant can be permitted to "reap fruits" on inconsistent and untenable stands and litigate for decades in several rounds which is not so uncommon but is disturbing scenario projected in very many cases.

"We have examined the matter upon merits and then aforesaid conclusion indicates frivolous nature of objections," the bench said. As per the New Telecom Policy 1999, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their AGR with the government as annual licence fee (LF).

The 1999 policy came after operators made a representation to Centre for relief against steep licence fee which they had consistently defaulted since 1994 and an option to licensees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee was made applicable in the year 1999. In addition, mobile telephone operators were also required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) for use of radio frequency spectrum allotted to them. Telecos had moved the top court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) order which ruled that certain non-telecom revenues like rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would be counted as AGR on which licence fee would have to be paid to government.

The TDSAT exempted a large number of streams from the definition of AGR, like capital receipts, bad debt, distribution margins to dealers, forex fluctuations, sale of scrap and waiver of late fee. It also said revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income must be included while computing a carrier's AGR, dealing a setback to telecos who would have to shell out more towards licence and spectrum usage fees.

The court had formulated 19 questions for consideration -- Definition of gross revenue, Discount and commissions, Gains arising out of foreign exchange fluctuations, Monetary gains on sale of shares, Insurance claim in respect of capital assets, Amount of negative balance of pre­paid customer, Reimbursement of infrastructure operating expenses, Waiver of late fee, Gains from roaming charges and PSTN pass­ through charges. Other questions were, "Non­-refundable deposits, Licence fee demand where spectrum is not granted, Income from interest & dividend, Bad­ debts written off, Liability written off, Inter­-corporate loan, Revenue under IP­1 Registration, Income from management consultancy services, Res Judicata, Levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Better Call Saul Season 5 updates – More on Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul’s portrayal

Better Call Saul Season 5 may not have an official premiere date but fans will be happy to know that the filming was previously confirmed to have wrapped up in September. As the season is currently in post-production, the avid series lovers...

Srinagar: Grenade blast injures 6 CRPF jawans; search operations underway

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The search operations have started, the report added.The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF team was manning a c...

Trump intends to uphold tradition of presidents and baseball

New York, Oct 26 AP President Donald Trumps plan to attend Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday will continue a rich tradition of intertwining the American presidency with Americas pastime. Franklin D Roosevelts limousine drove onto to the ...

Turkey will clear Syria border area of Kurdish fighters if Russia fails to act -Erdogan

Turkey will clear northeast Syria of Kurdish YPG militia if Russia does not fulfil its obligations under an accord that helped end a Turkish offensive in the region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.Under the deal hammered out by E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019