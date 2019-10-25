Central African Republic considers hosting Russian military base -RIA
The Central African Republic is considering hosting a Russian military base and would like Moscow to supply it with new weapons, RIA news agency cited the country's president as saying on Friday.
President Francois Faustin-Archange Touadera made the comments in an interview with RIA a day after Russia gathered dozens of African leaders at a summit in southern Russia aimed at expanding Russian influence on the African continent.
