U.S. imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister

The United States has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information it has received of his involvement in "gross violations of human rights," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Pompeo said in a statement that Washington was troubled by the "Zimbabwean government's use of state-sanctioned violence against" protesters, opposition leaders and labor leaders.

