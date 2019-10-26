U.S. imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister
The United States has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information it has received of his involvement in "gross violations of human rights," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
Pompeo said in a statement that Washington was troubled by the "Zimbabwean government's use of state-sanctioned violence against" protesters, opposition leaders and labor leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Zimbabwe
- government
- protesters
- US
- opposition leaders
- Washington
ALSO READ
Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captive police officers
Hong Kong protesters gear up at 'National Calamity Hardware Store'
Climate-change protesters block BBC headquarters in London
UPDATE 1-Climate-change protesters block BBC headquarters in London
33 pc reservation for women in government and private jobs promised in poll manifesto, says Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja