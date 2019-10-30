International Development News
INX case: Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar dismissed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate for one day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram.

The court directed Tihar authorities to provide Chidambaram with medicines, western toilet, security and separate cell. It also said the senior Congress leader may be allowed to have home-cooked food considering his medical condition.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017. The ED had taken him in to custody on October 16 this year.

