International Development News
Development News Edition

CIA-backed Afghan units carry out illegal killings, other abuse - group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:00 IST
CIA-backed Afghan units carry out illegal killings, other abuse - group
Image Credit: IANS

Afghan security units backed by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have carried out extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, indiscriminate airstrikes, and other rights abuses and should be disbanded, a rights group said on Thursday. Human Rights Watch said it investigated 14 cases in which CIA-backed Afghan counterinsurgency forces committed serious abuses in Afghanistan between late 2017 and mid-2019.

"They are illustrative of a larger pattern of serious laws-of-war violations — some amounting to war crimes — that extends to all provinces in Afghanistan where these paramilitary forces operate with impunity," the group said in a report. A CIA spokesman said the agency conducts its operations "in accordance with law and under a robust system of oversight".

"The Taliban does not operate with any similar rules and -even worse - conducts an extensive propaganda campaign to discredit those who support the legitimate Afghanistan government," said the spokesman, Timothy Barrett. The Afghan government declined to comment until after publication of the report, but a military official acknowledged that the Afghan special units at times make mistakes.

"Because they carry out the most complicated operations but we are not assassins and there is oversight and accountability," said the official, who declined to be identified. The CIA-backed paramilitary forces are notorious in Afghanistan, often drawing complaints from villagers and district authorities for their brutal raids, often under the cover of night.

But the rights group said the Afghan government lacked the capacity and the political will to investigate incidents involving the forces. The group cited a diplomat referring to them as "death squads". While Afghan paramilitary forces nominally belong to the main National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence service, the CIA-backed forces do not fall under the agency's normal chain of command, nor those of the Afghan or U.S. militaries.

"They largely have been recruited, trained, equipped, and overseen by the CIA," Human Rights Watch said. "They often have U.S. special forces personnel deployed alongside them during kill-or-capture operations; these U.S. forces, primarily Army Rangers, have been seconded to the CIA."

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

The forces have also been allowed to call in airstrikes, which is likely a factor behind a rising toll of civilian casualties in the war. They have also attacked medical facilities and killed staff, the group said.

Human Rights Watch said that in many of the raids it investigated, the Afghan forces seem to have unlawfully targeted civilians because of mistaken identity, poor intelligence or political rivalries. One case involved the killing of 11 men in the eastern province of Paktia in August.

The NDS said at the time 11 militants were killed in a raid on a Taliban hideout but villagers and a politician in the area said the dead included students celebrating the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday and other innocent civilians. "The strike forces might have targeted the wrong house, or operated on faulty intelligence, possibly fuelled by local rivalries," the rights group said.

The government ordered an investigation but no findings have been released. While the United States and the Taliban have been discussing the withdrawal of U.S. troops, some U.S. officials have called for the clandestine Afghan forces to be maintained as a bulwark against al Qaeda and Islamic State militants.

Human Rights Watch said the CIA-backed forces should be disbanded and allegations of abuses investigated.

Also Read: Afghan forces kill facilitator of Taliban explosions in Takhar province

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS still dangerous, could attempt retribution attack after Baghdadi's killing: US

A top American General has said the Islamic State is still dangerous and it could attempt a retribution attack after the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid. The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, spea...

Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.81 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate. A positive opening in the equity market, weak dollar against other major curren...

Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner...

China officials optimistic for trade deal with U.S. despite APEC setback

Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state were to meet to formally sign the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019