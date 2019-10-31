International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 bln from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:52 IST
UPDATE 5-In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 bln from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe. U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion were siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), founded in 2009 by then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Since 2016, the Justice Department, in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy program, has filed civil lawsuits seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds. Low, who called the agreement "historic" in a statement issued on his behalf, faces charges in both the United States and Malaysia over his central role in the scandal.

Low agreed to give up a private jet, high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London and other assets totaling $700 million, the Justice Department said in a statement and court document filed on Wednesday. That's on top of a $126-million yacht and $140 million in other assets previously forfeited. If approved, the settlement will mark the largest civil forfeiture ever concluded by the Justice Department, it said.

"The message, in this case, is simple: the United States is not a safe haven for pilfered funds," said U.S. Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California. The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low.

"I am very pleased to confirm that a landmark comprehensive, global settlement has been reached with the United States government," Low said in the statement. The settlement also includes assets in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, as well as funds from the sale of Low's stake in EMI music publishing group.

The parties have also agreed to cooperate on settling the suits on other assets, including diamond jewellery and paintings by Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh, the court filing said. The proposed settlement was filed in a California court on Wednesday and needs to be approved by a judge.

1MDB is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries. Malaysian police last year filed charges and issued arrest warrants for Low and several of his associates, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Low has consistently denied wrongdoing. Asked about any negotiations with other parties, a spokesman for his lawyers reiterated their previous stand on the issue:

"If and when Mr. Low is confident that he will be safe and treated fairly, he looks forward to addressing any remaining issues". Low has, however, said he does not expect to get a fair deal in Malaysia as long as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is in power.

Malaysian government officials did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on the settlement.

'MULTI-YEAR CONSPIRACY'

Officials in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank have all been caught up in probes into the multi-year conspiracy. Goldman said earlier this month it was cooperating with the Justice Department and other government and regulatory investigations.

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman and 17 current and former directors of the bank's units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB. Prosecutors on Thursday asked for the case against three Goldman units to be moved to a higher court. The request will be heard on Dec. 16.

Allegations that about $1 billion in 1MDB funds flowed into Najib's personal accounts fuelled anger among Malaysians, who voted his long-ruling coalition out of power in an election last May. Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were barred from leaving Malaysia soon after the election loss, and their lifestyle came under scrutiny, with the discovery of nearly $300 million worth of goods and cash at properties linked to him.

Najib now faces years in prison after being hit with 42 criminal charges related to losses at 1MDB and other government entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing. A Malaysian court will rule on Nov. 11 on whether to acquit Najib or call for him to enter his defense, in the first of several criminal trials against him.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-U.S. agrees $1 bln 1MDB forfeiture deal with Malaysia's Jho Low

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex hits record high of 40,345; Infosys, SBI rally 4 pc

Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intra-day high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by a rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was tradin...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.GMT/2 p.m.SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m.GMT2 p.m.SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or on Media E...

R K Mathur sworn-in as Ladakh LG

Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Mathur, who will ...

Hyderabad: 607 MT ammonium nitrate seized, one held

Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a storage facility and recovered huge amount of illegal Ammonium Nitrate kept in two rooms. The owner of the facility, who had a license for the storage capacity of 400 Metric ton, was apprehended for keep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019