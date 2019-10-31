International Development News
UPDATE 2-North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says

  Reuters
  • |
  Pyongyang
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-10-2019 14:58 IST
North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military. The two "unidentified projectiles" were fired Thursday afternoon from South Phyongan Province, in the centre of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Japanese authorities said that they and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) from land. "Objects that appeared to be ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea," Japan's defense ministry said in a statement. "They did not land within our territory."

The afternoon launch timing was a departure from this year's string of tests, which usually took place around dawn. It also occurred on the day that South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the funeral of his mother, who died on Tuesday.

In a message delivered via the border village of Panmunjom late on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had expressed "deep condolences" and "consolation" over Moon's loss, Moon's office said on Thursday. On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed military source who said that movements of transporter erector launchers (TEL), used to fire missiles, had been detected in North Korea.

"Our military is maintaining a readiness posture while tracking and monitoring related developments in preparation for another launch," the JCS said in a statement after the launches on Thursday. Kim Dong-yup, a former navy officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said the launches could be a so-called "running test fire" of a recently developed multiple-rocket system, with the aim of fine-tuning the system for full production.

RISING TENSIONS Relations between the two Koreas have cooled since a flurry of personal meetings between Moon and Kim last year, and denuclearisation negotiations between North Korea and the United States appear stalled.

On Sunday, North Korea said there had been no progress in North Korea-United States relations. Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, and in the Sunday statement a senior North Korean official said it would be a mistake for the United States to ignore that deadline.

North Korea has tested several new missile designs this year, including a new submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from a platform in the sea on Oct. 2. It says the missiles are necessary to defend against new warplanes and weapons acquired by South Korea, including the advanced F-35 stealth fighter jet.

North Korea has also accused the United States and South Korea of continuing hostile policies, including joint military drills. American officials have played down recent tests, saying they were short-range missiles.

