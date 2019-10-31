International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:11 IST
CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military source and a witness.

Armored vehicles carrying a U.S. flag were seen near the Syria-Turkey border, the witness said. A military source from the Kurdish-led SDF said the patrols would "not be one-time" only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Devgn to have special appearance in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

After almost 20 years, Ajay Devgn is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which the actor is likely to have a special appearance. Alia Bhatt is set to headline Bhansalis Gangubai ...

Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co on Thursday said they have settled a decade-old dispute related to a patent infringement case with the two companies withdrawing several pending proceedings from various courts and fora. In separate regulatory fi...

Cheaper solar power gains ground in southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is accelerating plans to harness energy from the sun in coming years as the cost of generating electricity from some solar power projects has become more affordable than gas-fired plants, officials and analysts said.The regio...

Nothing innovative about Odisha govt's 5T initiative: BJP MP

Former bureaucrat and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday criticised the Odisha government over its 5T initiative, contending that there was no need to create a separate power centre for the programme as it would undermine the efficiency o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019