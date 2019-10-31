CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military source and a witness.

Armored vehicles carrying a U.S. flag were seen near the Syria-Turkey border, the witness said. A military source from the Kurdish-led SDF said the patrols would "not be one-time" only.

