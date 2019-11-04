International Development News
Development News Edition

EU rules on responsible investments to kick in from 2021 - document

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:29 IST
EU rules on responsible investments to kick in from 2021 - document
Image Credit:

European Union finance ministers are set to adopt new rules this week that will require asset managers, insurers and pension funds to disclose environmental and social risks in their investments from 2021.

The overhaul is expected to bring more clarity to the lightly regulated sector of responsible investing and could set a global standard for the growing industry of green and socially-conscious loans, worth nearly $100 billion this year. EU legislators reached a preliminary deal on the reform in March, but its implementation date was linked to the final approval of the new legislative text.

That definitive green light will come on Friday when EU finance ministers gather in Brussels for a regular meeting, an EU document released on Monday said. The new law sets uniform rules on how financial firms should inform investors about environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities linked to investments.

Financial firms that claim to pursue a green or social investment strategy will have to detail the impact of their investments, disclosing any that could pollute water, damage bio-diversity or cause large layoffs for example. That is meant to reduce so-called "greenwashing" whereby asset managers and funds try to lure climate-conscious investors claiming green credentials that they do not deserve.

The new rules will be applicable 15 months after their publication in the EU official journal, which is expected in the weeks after Friday's final approval. This means they could be in force at the earliest from February 2021. Global green and ESG-linked loans totalled $71.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of this year, more than double from $32 billion in the same period in 2018, according to Refinitiv LPC.

EU legislators are also negotiating the adoption of new standards on green bonds to clearly define a "taxonomy" for what makes a sustainable bond and further boost a market expected to expand to $250 billion this year. Talks are underway to decide whether funding of nuclear projects could be deemed as green, an option supported by France and other countries which rely on atomic energy for their domestic electricity consumption - but opposed by many others and by the European Parliament.

Also Read: India's relationship with European Union based on shared interests: PM Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

ExerciseNZ gave a call to a Kiwis' Parkinson patients to be more active

Richard Beddie, chief executive of Exercise NZ, says one in every 500 Kiwis suffers from Parkinsons and regular activity will help them. Parkinsons New Zealand starts its annual awareness week tomorrow. Parkinsons is the second most common ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019