China's Xi reiterates support for Hong Kong leader in Shanghai meeting -Xinhua

China's President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai on Monday and discussed the state of things in the city crippled by months-long anti-government protests, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told the embattled leader the Chinese central government has a high degree of confidence in her and fully recognizes the work by her and her team, according to Xinhua.

