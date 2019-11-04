China's Xi reiterates support for Hong Kong leader in Shanghai meeting -Xinhua
China's President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai on Monday and discussed the state of things in the city crippled by months-long anti-government protests, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi told the embattled leader the Chinese central government has a high degree of confidence in her and fully recognizes the work by her and her team, according to Xinhua.
Also Read: China planning to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive -FT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
