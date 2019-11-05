OPEC fully supports Paris climate pact - Sec-Gen Barkindo
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil producer group fully supports the Paris Agreement on climate change, a day after the Trump administration said it had filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the pact. "OPEC is fully engaged with the Paris Agreement," Barkindo said at the launch of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' World Oil Outlook.
The U.S. move is part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to reduce red tape on American industry, but comes at a time scientists and many world governments urge rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
