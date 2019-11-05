International Development News
Britain's Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's Prince William will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

