Britain's Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December
Britain's Prince William will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.
The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.
