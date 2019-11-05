International Development News
Development News Edition

"Mistakes were made," Cyprus minister says on passports uproar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:03 IST
"Mistakes were made," Cyprus minister says on passports uproar

Cyprus's finance minister acknowledged on Tuesday that some mistakes were made in offering citizenship for investment after disclosures about beneficiaries triggered uproar on the Mediterranean island. A Reuters investigation published in October revealed that wealthy relatives and allies of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen have been buying foreign citizenship, with eight members of his inner circle receiving Cypriot passports.

Authorities in Cyprus launched a probe after the report. Local media have subsequently reported on other beneficiaries of the scheme that benefited more than 3,200 investors and family members between 2013 and 2018.

Politis newspaper published an image of what it said was a Cypriot passport given to Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, who is accused of a multibillion dollar theft from a state fund. He has denied wrongdoing and his location is unknown. "We have to acknowledge that in the early years mistakes were made. Isolated albeit, but not insignificant," Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told a business conference in Nicosia.

"Substantive corrective measures related to the programme have come into effect since the beginning of this year." Cyprus has had a citizenship for investment plan in place since 2013, under which a minimum 2 million euro ($2.2 million) investment can acquire a passport and visa-free travel throughout the European Union. It has been reviewed several times and criteria are now stricter, authorities say.

The island's cabinet was due to discuss the matter on Wednesday, Cypriot media reported. Reuters' disclosures triggered demands from Cypriot opposition parties for answers. The main AKEL opposition party repeatedly asked how passports could be given to individuals "who probably couldn't find Cyprus on the map".

Also Read: Police question Cyprus 'leg up driver'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro delivers new economic proposals to Congress

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday went to Congress to deliver a wide-ranging bundle of proposed economic reforms to tackle a budget deficit, hoping to build on momentum from a landmark pension ...

Poorer EU members oppose cuts in long-term budget

The leaders and representatives of 17 European Union countries say they are against proposed cuts in EU funds designed to reduce regional differences among members. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who hosted their meeting on Tuesday, say...

UPDATE 1-"Richer will get more": Poorer states say EU spending proposals unfair

The European Unions eastern and southern countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing the poorer will get less and the richer will get more. The EU, which is gearing up for ...

Punjab Police freeze assets of drug peddlers

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said assets worth Rs 3.90 crore of eight Tarn Taran-based drug peddlers were frozen under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. All movable and immovable assets of the peddlers were frozen immediately after police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019