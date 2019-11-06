International Development News
Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins -police

Several tourists were stabbed on Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, along with a local guide and a security guard, police said, adding that a man had been arrested. A security source told Reuters the victims were three Spanish women who were taken to hospital. A civil defence source said their injuries were minor. No further details were immediately available.

Jerash is well known for its Roman ruins. In Madrid, no one was immediately available for comment at the Spanish foreign affairs ministry.

