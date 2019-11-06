International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:22 IST
UPDATE 3-EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to protect 100 European regional food designations in China and 100 Chinese equivalents in the EU to spur trade, particularly of European food and drinks.

The deal will protect the names of such products as cava, Irish whiskey, feta, and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China's Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea, and Panjin rice. The pact significantly expands the number of foods protected as "geographical indications" (GIs) from the 10 on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher-value goods.

"It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides," EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan said while on a visit to China. GIs are on average more than twice the price of non-GI products, a European Commission official said.

The protection system means that GI names can only be used for food or drink from a particular region or country. So "feta" can only be applied to the cheese of a particular type from Greece. The EU has tangled with other trading partners on the issue, many of whom have domestic producers naming their products "feta" or "parma", some made by the descendants of European immigrants who wanted to preserve their food heritage.

The new deal is a trade coup for Europe as U.S., Australian or New Zealand producers will no longer be able to use the protected names on their exports to China. There is, however, a transition period for feta, Asiago and Pecorino Romano cheeses, and it would not cancel existing Chinese trademarks. The EU Chamber of Commerce in China said the agreement would require updated laws and stronger enforcement.

Government agencies often fail to help protect GIs because they are not defined as intellectual property rights under any specific Chinese law, according to the chamber. The agreement needs to be ratified by the European Parliament and EU government and is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.

It will be expanded to an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement. EU agri-food exports to China were worth 12.8 billion euros ($14.19 billion) in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019, making China the second-largest destination for such products and for GIs after the United States.

Also Read: Rice exporters require certification of inspection to export to European Union

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's Kartarpur video reveals ISI agenda: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Islamabad over a video clip that featured Khalistani separatists, saying this showed Pakistans hidden agenda in opening the Kartarpur corridor. The video was released by Pakis...

REFILE-LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its 27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal ...

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 6 SputnikANI A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday. The largest number of cases -- ...

Cab nod to Rs 25,000 cr fund to help stalled housing projects

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared bad loans or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019