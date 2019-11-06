International Development News
Development News Edition

Illegal bungalows on Alibaug coast: HC summons collector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:37 IST
Illegal bungalows on Alibaug coast: HC summons collector

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for "turning a blind eye" to illegal constructions carried out by "powerful and eminent" people in the coastal Alibaug district. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla asked the Alibaug collector to remain present on November 11 with all the records pertaining to the issue.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Surendra Dhavale, seeking a direction to the authorities to demolish unauthorized constructions "within low and high tide areas" in coastal areas of Alibaug. Many such structures have sprung up in Alibaug, a popular getaway near Mumbai, in violation of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority rules, it said.

The high court had last year ordered the collector to carry out inspection and demolish illegal bungalows and other structures. The collector issued demolition orders for several bungalows, including one owned by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. Modi's bungalow was demolished in February this year.

On Wednesday, the HC was informed by additional government pleader P Kakade that of the 159 illegal structures, 24 had been pulled down. The owners of 111 structures had approached courts and secured stay to demolition, Kakade said, adding the government had filed appeals against stay orders.

"Eminent and powerful people have built these bungalows without bothering to seek requisite permissions. The authorities have turned a blind eye while these bungalows were being constructed," the High Court remarked. "Does some different and special law apply to these persons and that is why the government has not demolished their structures?" the court asked.

The collector should be present next week and produce details of suits filed by owners of illegal structures and the steps taken by the government for getting the stay to demolition vacated in every case, the judges said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested: Officials.

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested Officials....

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official

Irans Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight 2030 GMT, a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said on Wednesday. In the coming hours, the process of injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into the centrifuges at the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019