Second Dutch lawyer working on drug cases shot within months - ANP

A Dutch lawyer on Wednesday was shot and seriously injured by unknown assailants just across the border in Germany, the second time an attorney from the Netherlands was targeted in two months, news agency ANP reported. Dutch authorities had been aware of threats made against the lawyer, named Philippe Schol, the report said, citing the Netherlands Bar Association.

Schol was operated after being hit in the leg and was not in a life-threatening condition. The Bar Association could not be reached for comment.

Dutch defense lawyer Derk Wiersum was shot and killed in front of his Amsterdam home in September, shocking authorities who vowed to assess security precautions for lawyers involved in high-risk cases. Wiersum was representing a protected witness in a case involving several killings in the drug scene.

Schol, the lawyer attacked on Wednesday, had recently been involved in several drug-related cases, ANP said. Gun violence remains rare in the Netherlands and the killing of Wiersum was unprecedented, but Amsterdam has been experiencing an upsurge of drug-related crime.

