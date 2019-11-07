France's Macron questions U.S. commitment to NATO in Economist interview
French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with British weekly The Economist, warned fellow European countries that they could no longer rely on the United States to defend North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.
"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron was quoted as saying.
Asked whether he still believed in the Article Five "collective defense" stipulations of NATO's founding treaty - under which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies - Macron answered: "I don't know".
