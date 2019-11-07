International Development News
France's Macron questions U.S. commitment to NATO in Economist interview

France's Macron questions U.S. commitment to NATO in Economist interview
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with British weekly The Economist, warned fellow European countries that they could no longer rely on the United States to defend North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron was quoted as saying.

Asked whether he still believed in the Article Five "collective defense" stipulations of NATO's founding treaty - under which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies - Macron answered: "I don't know".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

