International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.
Image Credit: ANI

The European Union and the United States expressed concern on Thursday over Iran's holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week, with the U.S. envoy to the agency calling it an "outrageous provocation" that must have consequences.

Reuters first reported on Wednesday that Iran had briefly held the inspector and seized her travel documents in what appears to be the first incident of its kind since Iran's nuclear deal with major powers was struck in 2015. Iran confirmed that it prevented the inspector from gaining access to its main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz. Its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency told reporters that it was because she tested positive for traces of explosives but then no longer did after going to the toilet while waiting for a further search, which prompted further investigation.

"The detention of an IAEA inspector in Iran is an outrageous provocation. All Board members need to make clear now and going forward that such actions are completely unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and must have consequences," the U.S. ambassador to the IAEA, Jackie Wolcott, said in a statement to the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors. The European Union said in its statement that it was "deeply concerned" by what happened. Iran's ambassador to the IAEA told reporters the inspector was soon repatriated and Tehran had asked that she be removed from the list of designated inspectors.

"We understand that the incident was resolved and call upon Iran to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future," the EU statement said.

Also Read: Albanian police say they foiled Iranian 'terrorist' plot

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination JEE main paper. Dear Divider Didi,...

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Sirsa slams Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan. Navjot...

Punjab Assembly passes Bill excluding CM's advisers from office-of-profit category

Amid vociferous opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a legislation excluding the six ruling Congress MLA appointed as advisers to the chief minister from the office-of-profit category. The Punjab State Legislature Prevention ...

Advisory covers areas like security on platforms, stations, yards; identifies potential violence hotspots, sites to hide explosives: Sources.

Advisory covers areas like security on platforms, stations, yards identifies potential violence hotspots, sites to hide explosives Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019