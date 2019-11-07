International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Hariri meets Aoun, says will continue talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:03 IST
Lebanon's Hariri meets Aoun, says will continue talks
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday and said after the meeting he would continue to hold talks with the head of state and other parties.

Hariri resigned as prime minister last week.

"I came to talk to his Excellency the President and we will continue the consultations with other parties," he said, adding that this was all he wanted to say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's Didi reverses decision to allow late rides for men only

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, which plans to relaunch its carpool service suspended after a woman was murdered by her driver last year, reversed a decision on Thursday to allow late rides for male passengers only. Didis Hitch carp...

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room

Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation. Alone in a city where he knows no one, a frustrated...

Cognizant to hire over 23,000 students in 2020

IT firm Cognizant on Thursday said it plans to hire more than 23,000 STEM graduates and post-graduates from technical institutions in India in 2020. This comes at a time when the US-based company -- which has about two lakh employees in Ind...

Redskins activate RB Guice off injured reserve

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play in next weeks game against the visiting New York Jets. Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during Was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019