International Development News
Development News Edition

French government seeks to comb social media to fight tax fraud

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 01:10 IST
French government seeks to comb social media to fight tax fraud
Image Credit: Flickr

France's government is seeking to give the authorities the power to trawl social media for signs of tax avoidance and fraud, according to a provision of the budget 2020 draft law that is being debated in parliament.

The move would significantly enhance the state's surveillance apparatus online by letting it collect masses of public data, raising concerns from the country's data protection authority and several advocacy groups. Under an article of the draft bill, which was reviewed and approved by the National Assembly's finance committee late on Wednesday, the customs and tax authorities would be permitted to carry out a three-year "experiment" in monitoring data.

They could review social media users' profiles, photographs and posts, and use computer algorithms to detect signs of tax evasion, smuggling or undeclared income. "If you say you're not a fiscal resident in France and you keep posting pictures on Instagram from France, there might be an issue," Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin said in an interview with newspaper Le Figaro.

President Emmanuel Macron's holds a majority of seats in the lower house, which is expected to pass the provision and the rest of the bill by the end of the year. Its approval by the house's finance committee increases the chances of it being fully adopted.

GENERALISED MONITORING

"An experiment without any goals is a joke," said Arthur Messaud, a legal expert at French internet freedom advocacy group La Quadrature du Net. "We're putting the cat among the pigeons by allowing the generalised monitoring of the Internet for everything and anything." The French data watchdog, CNIL, known in Europe for being a staunch defender of privacy rights, also stressed in a statement the risks the policy would pose for individual freedoms, while recognising that the government's aims were legitimate.

Asked about the measure after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday Darmanin told Reuters: "I'd like to point out that there is nothing extraordinary here, other countries are already doing it, such as the United States or Britain since 2010 for example." In his interview with Le Figaro, Darmanin said artificial intelligence could be used to fight fraud. He said the programme would have to be approved by the CNIL and the country's highest administrative court.

Also Read: NGT on Delhi's pollution: Situation result of continuous negligence, apathy of authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House-sources

An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a phase one trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said. T...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as China, US agree to remove tariffs in phases

U.S. stocks were higher late on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, though indexes pared gains after another report raised fresh worries about the outlook for a deal. China said it had ...

Lawmakers release impeachment probe testimony of senior State Department official

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released a transcript on Thursday of a closed-door deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.Kent, who is scheduled to testify publicly on Nov....

Avalanche G Grubauer (lower body) to miss two games

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer will sit out the teams next two games due to a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. Grubauer, who is considered day-to-day, will miss home games against the Nashville Predators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019