International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mourners for slain Americans in Mexico urge justice for unsolved murders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 02:24 IST
UPDATE 2-Mourners for slain Americans in Mexico urge justice for unsolved murders
Image Credit: Flickr

An American man whose grandchildren were slain in a brutal massacre in Mexico demanded justice for other victims of the country's drug war on Thursday, as hundreds of relatives gathered from across the United States to honor the victims. Kenneth Miller lost his daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, all dual citizens, in an ambush in the northern border state of Sonora on Monday that killed nine people.

The attack on members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to urge Mexico and the United States to "wage war" together on the drug cartels. Fighting back tears before the first funeral for the victims, Miller said the family hoped its plight would draw attention to the thousands of victims in Mexico whose cases go unsolved as violence reaches record levels.

"This is happening because we are dual citizens," Miller said, referring to the Mexican government's support following the attack. "There are thousands in this country who have never received justice." More than 500 chairs were arranged in neat rows for the mourners, who traveled in convoys from both sides of the Mexico-U.S. border for the funeral of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor and Rogan. Their bodies lay in simple wooden coffins built by family members.

Another event honoring the victims was to take place later on Thursday. "We came prepared to sleep on the floor, in tents. Whatever is needed to support the families who died in this terrorist act," said Alex LeBaron, a former Mexican congressman and cousin of one of the women, Rhonita Miller.

Miller and her children, whose bodies were reduced to ash and bones when the car they were in was shot at and then went up in flames, are due to remembered in a ceremony in another village, Colonia LeBaron, on Friday. LeBaron, who was with Thursday's convoy, told Mexican radio that mourners had come from the United States and across Mexico, bringing food and mattresses for the journey.

The LeBaron family, which came to Mexico in the early 20th century, claims to now have more than 5,000 members. Authorities and relatives say the killings appeared to be the work of the Juarez and the Sinaloa cartels, which fight for control of lucrative drug routes that run through the sparsely populated mountainous areas into the United States.

Mexico has unleashed its military against cartels since 2006, but the campaign has failed to reduce violence. Instead, it has led to more killings as criminal groups fight among themselves. The victims came from prominent local families, including the LeBarons, Millers and Langfords.

Nestled in the fertile valleys of the Sierra Madre mountains just south of the U.S. border, the oldest communities stem from the late 1800s, when upheaval over polygamy in the Utah-based church led to their founding. The settlements have marriage ties to others in the United States.

Also Read: Suspected gang members found dead amid surge of violence in Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros

The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owners son in the role. Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan -- Reids father -- said he was...

Geodrill says two employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

Geodrill Limited said on Thursday two of its employees were killed, after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.The incident took place between Fada and Boungou in East Region of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. ...

FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

The Dow and SP 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the days gains.China said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019